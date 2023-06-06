Manatee County Commission approves construction on Moccasin Wallow roundabout

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Commission has unanimously approved construction to begin on the Moccasin Wallow roundabout.

There was no discussion by the commissioners on the project when it was brought up during their Tuesday, June 6 meeting.

The roundabout will be located at US-301 and Moccasin Wallow. The county needs to get the permit from the Florida Department of Transportation before the contractor can start work.

The motion passed 7-0.

