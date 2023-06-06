Advertise With Us
June 9 is last day for first Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

(WCJB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are only a few more days left in the current Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which wraps up on June 9.

Atlantic Hurricane Season officially started on June 1 with all eyes in the Gulf until Tropical Storm Arlene fizzled out.

The tax holiday allows Florida residents to stock up on supplies needed in the event of a natural disaster. You can also get pet supplies while you shop.

A second exemption period will begin Saturday, August 26 and extend through Friday, September 8.

For a complete list of items that qualify, click here.

