Dry air moves in today

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dry air has moved in behind a cool front which passed south yesterday. High pressure to the north will build in and direct our winds out of the east, which will warm us a degree or two and keep the Suncoast pretty much rain-free.

This dry spell is only temporary however, as moisture rapidly returns with the next approaching front.

Tomorrow, our winds will turn to the southeast, then southwest. This will drive the next plume of moist air our way. A southwest wind flow also alters our pattern of rainfall. With a wind off the Gulf enhancing our normal sea breeze development in the afternoons, storms will begin a bit earlier in the day near the coast.

Expect a midmorning or early afternoon shower at the beaches Wednesday into Friday, but clearing early as storms are driven well inland.

With the increase in moisture and the next approaching front acting as a trigger mechanism, our rainfall chances go up markedly on Thursday and Friday. They should trend down again over the weekend.

