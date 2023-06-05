Troopers investigating wrong way crash in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a wrong way crash that happened near the I-75 and I-275 intersection that connects to the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on Monday morning.

The crash happened a little after 1:15 a.m. Two vehicles were involved and both drivers suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say a 23-year-old man was traveling northbound in a southbound lane in a BMW sedan. This was the wrong way.

The front of the sedan hit the front of a Chevrolet SUV that was being driven correctly in the southbound lane by a 70-year-old Port Charlotte man who also had a passenger, a 69 year old woman.

According to authorities, both drivers sustained serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries.

A DUI investigation ongoing and charges are pending.

