Mostly Inland Thunderstorms Sunday Evening, then Rain Chances Lessen Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Scattered thunderstorms will bring rain and lightning to the Suncoast this evening. Areas mostly east of I-75 will see the brunt of the passing storms. Partly cloudy skies Sunday evening will make way for mostly clear skies overnight. As we move into the work week, rain chances diminish on Monday. However, a few isolated thunderstorms will visit the area in the afternoon.

Moving through the week, it will feel like typical summertime weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the driest days with less rain compared to Thursday and Friday. The week will continue to feel hot and humid with feels-like temperatures in the 90s at peak hours.

