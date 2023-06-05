First Alert Weather: Dry air trims rain chances for several days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak cool front will continue to press south over the next 24 hours and bring in some slightly drier air. Most of the day will be mostly sunny but clouds will build in the early afternoon and showers and thunderstorms will follow.

The rain chance today will be slightly less than yesterday, however, some of the dry air aloft may help develop gusty thunderstorms.

Winds will continue out of the northeast as what is left of Arlene will merge with the cool front and build a stronger Atlantic system that will continue up the coast. This will bring in enough dry air to suppress rainstorms for several days, with rain chances dropping down to 20% tomorrow.

Moisture returns on Thursday in advance of the next front, which will bring another day or two of good chances for showers and thunderstorms. As the front passes on Friday some drying will take place and rain chances will go down once again starting Saturday.

