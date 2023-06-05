Community invited to participate in development and funding uses survey

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government will receive $201.5 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds to support long-term recovery from Hurricane Ian.

The county is holding three public meetings to get feedback on how to best use these funds. Find a list of meeting times, dates and locations here.

If you can’t attend a meeting, fill out the survey online here. Paper copies are also available at county libraries, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and Sustainability Sarasota office and several community centers and parks. They will be accepting responses through June 28.

The county will use information from the survey, public meetings along with data from federal, state and local sources to develop an action plan over the next several months, detailing projects and programs to best meet the unmet needs identified in Sarasota County. Projects will be designed to primarily assist low to moderate income households within the categories of housing, restoration of infrastructure, economic revitalization and mitigation.

The plan will require approval from the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners and HUD prior to the county taking receipt of the funds.

