19-year-old man killed during one-vehicle crash in Sarasota County

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers say a 19-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed on Sunday during a crash in Sarasota County.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at I-75 southbound and Mile Marker 188, that’s near River Road.

This was a crash involving one vehicle, a sedan.

According to FHP, the man was traveling southbound in the sedan at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

Authorities say the car entered a grassy slope and then it went airborne and overturned.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

