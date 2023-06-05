19-year-old man killed during one-vehicle crash in Sarasota County
Published: Jun. 5, 2023
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Troopers say a 19-year-old Port Charlotte man was killed on Sunday during a crash in Sarasota County.
The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at I-75 southbound and Mile Marker 188, that’s near River Road.
This was a crash involving one vehicle, a sedan.
According to FHP, the man was traveling southbound in the sedan at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
Authorities say the car entered a grassy slope and then it went airborne and overturned.
The man was pronounced dead on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
