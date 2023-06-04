Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Some employees at a Sarasota Starbucks store want to unionize

The Starbucks location is on University Parkway and Honore Avenue.
The Starbucks location is on University Parkway and Honore Avenue.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A group of employees at a Starbucks store in Sarasota want to unionize and they’ve sent a letter to the company’s CEO outlining their issues of concern.

Sydney Jamison is a Starbucks barista at the location on University Parkway and Honore Avenue.

“Starbucks United wants to give us more of a wage, and a lot of baristas agree that would be great, especially in an area like Sarasota where $15 an hour is not really enough to make rent and food and cars and insurance and all of these different expenses that are non-negotiable,” said Jamison.

According to Starbucks media relations in Seattle, they highlighted opportunities that they already offer to their employees, which include health benefits, 100% tuition reimbursement for a four-year bachelor’s degree through the Starbucks College Achievement Program, 401 (k) matching, an average wage of $17.50 per hour and bean stock grants.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be...
Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott

Latest News

There are more days coming up for license-free fishing in the state of Florida, that's...
License-free fishing days in Florida
The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+...
Sarasota Pride goes on despite DeSantis and cancellations
Weakening forecast
First Alert Weather; As Arlene weakens to tropical depression, drier air moves into the Suncoast
Shear and dry air will limit the storm from strengthening over the weekend
Tropical system moving away from Suncoast