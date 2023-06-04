Advertise With Us
Police conducting shooting investigation on Central Avenue in Sarasota

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 700th block of Central Avenue in Sarasota.

The incident happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3rd.

Officers say there is one victim with minor injuries, but this person is not cooperating with law enforcement.

There is no suspect(s) custody at this time and investigators are working to identify suspects, witnesses or any other possible victims.

According to police, this is an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

Anyone with any information about what happened should contact the Sarasota Police Department at (941)-263-6075.

An anonymous tip can also be left with CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at (941)-366-TIPS or this website.

