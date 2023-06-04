Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

North Port residents still rebuilding as hurricane season begins

The 2023 hurricane season began June 1.
The 2023 hurricane season began June 1.(PRNewswire)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - While North Port residents are still rebuilding following the devastating impact of Hurricane Ian, the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season that began June 1 has already brought a tropical storm, that has since weakened.

The City of North Port experienced devastating impacts with residents losing homes entirely or extensive damage to their roofs or interiors of their homes.

Resident Justin Willis said immediately after the storm, his non-profit, When All Else Fails, sprang into action helping others in the community.

“We set up hurricane relief distributions sights across the city,” said Willis. “We took over as the food distribution center for the World Central Kitchen and provided over 15,000 meals a day throughout the community. We were taking in anywhere between 10-20,000 pounds of goods a day that we were putting directly out into the community.”

Willis and his family lost their roof and water destroyed the rest of their home in the Cranberry neighborhood. It’s a neighborhood with over a dozen homes still waiting for new roofs.

Willis said for some residents their insurance isn’t covering all the damages like getting new dry wall. Willis’ non-profit is now helping with that, and he said it’s in hopes of getting them back to normal.

“We’re now almost 10 months out and as you go through neighborhoods, there is still as much destruction today as there was 10 months ago,” said Willis. “Yes, we’ve cleaned up the trash and we’ve cleaned up the down trees, but the inside of these homes are still destroyed and we still have families that are living 70, 80 miles away from home while they’re paying a mortgage and a rental cost.”

City of North Port Emergency Manager Michael Ryan said its more important now, with all the re-building, that residents are prepared for hurricane season.

“Several things that we’ve learned about hurricanes over the years is they don’t pay attention to skinny little black line in the middle of a cone, they don’t pay attention to the calendar, they don’t pay attention to predictions,” said Ryan. “They do what they are going to do, so with that in mind, we have to be ready for anything.”

Ryan also stressed the importance of turning on emergency notifications, something Ryan said many may have turned off during the early morning notification mix-up with the state a few weeks ago. He said they are critical during emergencies and especially hurricanes.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be...
Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel
There are more days coming up for license-free fishing in the state of Florida, that's...
License-free fishing days in Florida
The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+...
Sarasota Pride goes on despite DeSantis and cancellations
Shear and dry air will limit the storm from strengthening over the weekend
Tropical system moving away from Suncoast
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Police conducting shooting investigation on Central Avenue in Sarasota
Rain chances will be going down
First Alert Weather; Drier air will move in, and Arlene continues to dissipate
Biden addresses debt limit compromise
Hidden River residents still recovering from Ian