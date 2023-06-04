Advertise With Us
More Rain Will Continue to Help the Drought

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:42 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon thunderstorms on Sunday should continue to ease the drought slightly. Recent downpours have removed the Suncoast from the extreme drought category. However, Manatee, most of Sarasota, and portions of Hardee and DeSoto County remain in a severe drought. Other areas not listed as severe, lie in the moderate category.

Most of Sunday’s thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the afternoon and early evening. Both coastal and inland areas should see storms pass through. Expect a high in the upper 80s. With dewpoints reaching 70 it should feel quite humid.

Boaters will fair better by hitting the water earlier in the day and should keep an eye out for storms. Winds will be from the northeast then northerly between ten and 15 knots at a moderate chop. The red tide reports show low to zero concentrations of the pesky bacteria, making for a pleasant yet hot and humid early day at the beach. Beachgoers should watch for incoming storms in the afternoon.

As we move into the work week, typical summer style thunderstorms will continue to pass through. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the driest days of the week with only a small chance of rain. Highs will remain the in the upper 80s and lows will dip to the low 70s.

