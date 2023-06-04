Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather; Drier air will move in, and Arlene continues to dissipate

Rain chances will be going down
Rain chances will be going down(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today and tomorrow will continue to hold enough moisture in the atmosphere to support showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances today will be very similar to yesterday, both in timing, location, and intensity, only drier air will start to move in. Monday will see fewer showers and Tuesday even less.

For today you can expect mid to later afternoon showers and possibly storms to build along the coast. The storms will move inland and produce heavier rains and gusty winds as they die out shortly after sunset.

By Monday a minor cold front will pass by, and even drier air will move in. This will bring mostly dry and sunny conditions for several days. Winds will again shift by Thursday to a southwesterly direction and moisture will rapidly return. Rain chances will then go up again and stay elevated into the weekend in a typical summertime fashion.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be...
Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel
Shear and dry air will limit the storm from strengthening over the weekend
Tropical system moving away from Suncoast
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
The Siesta Key Beach mat
Siesta Beach’s access mat restored to increase accessibility
The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+...
Sarasota Pride goes on despite DeSantis and cancellations

Latest News

Biden addresses debt limit compromise
Hidden River residents still recovering from Ian
ABC7 News at 11pm - June 2, 2023
ABC7 News at 7pm - June 2, 2023