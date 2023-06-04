First Alert Weather; Drier air will move in, and Arlene continues to dissipate

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today and tomorrow will continue to hold enough moisture in the atmosphere to support showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances today will be very similar to yesterday, both in timing, location, and intensity, only drier air will start to move in. Monday will see fewer showers and Tuesday even less.

For today you can expect mid to later afternoon showers and possibly storms to build along the coast. The storms will move inland and produce heavier rains and gusty winds as they die out shortly after sunset.

By Monday a minor cold front will pass by, and even drier air will move in. This will bring mostly dry and sunny conditions for several days. Winds will again shift by Thursday to a southwesterly direction and moisture will rapidly return. Rain chances will then go up again and stay elevated into the weekend in a typical summertime fashion.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.