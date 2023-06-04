Casualty response training for local organizations

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Casualty Response Training in Manatee County this weekend made sure responders are ready if disaster strikes.

Students from Landes Emergency Training Services, members of the Manatee County Search and Rescue team and first responders from Duette Fire Rescue all sharpened their skills while they participated in a simulated multi-car crash.

They pulled people from an impaled car, searched for a missing person and determined the proper care for each victim.

Chief of Duette Fire Rescue Rocky Parker emphasized the importance of this life-like practice.

“We train like we do it for real and that’s what we do out here,” said Parker. “We make sure everybody knows what’s going on, we’ll stop, we’ll talk about it, so these guys got some really great experience today.”

This was the second mass simulation Landes Emergency Training Services has had and they plan on doing many more in the future.

