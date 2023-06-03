Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tropical system moving away from Suncoast

Expected to dissipate near W. Cuba
Shear and dry air will limit the storm from strengthening over the weekend
Shear and dry air will limit the storm from strengthening over the weekend(WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first named storm of the season is expected to lose strength on Saturday due to wind shear and dry air as it moves into a hostile environment. It looks to become a remnant low by Saturday afternoon as it moves south of the Florida keys. We can expect to see a nice morning once again with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Expected to weaken through the weekend
Expected to weaken through the weekend(WWSB)

We will see skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon along with a good chance for scattered late afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 50% for those afternoon and evening storms. Winds will be out of the NE to E at 5-10 mph.

Sunday we start off sunny with only a few clouds in the afternoon along with a 40% chance for scattered late afternoon and early evening storms. Most of those will be inland. The high in Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday should be similar to Sunday with a 40% chance for a few late day storms.

Tuesday through Wednesday we dry out a bit with only a few isolated showers popping up late in the day. Rain chances slowly go up on Thursday with typical late day storms only.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather 6/2/2023

Most Read

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Tropical depression heading south
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

Latest News

Pressure dropping but wind shear will get the best of Arlene on Saturday and weaken it below...
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene heading south
Sgt. Laszlo Nagy has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for April 2023.
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving child’s life
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings