Tropical system moving away from Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first named storm of the season is expected to lose strength on Saturday due to wind shear and dry air as it moves into a hostile environment. It looks to become a remnant low by Saturday afternoon as it moves south of the Florida keys. We can expect to see a nice morning once again with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Expected to weaken through the weekend (WWSB)

We will see skies become partly cloudy by the afternoon along with a good chance for scattered late afternoon showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain chance is at 50% for those afternoon and evening storms. Winds will be out of the NE to E at 5-10 mph.

Sunday we start off sunny with only a few clouds in the afternoon along with a 40% chance for scattered late afternoon and early evening storms. Most of those will be inland. The high in Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday should be similar to Sunday with a 40% chance for a few late day storms.

Tuesday through Wednesday we dry out a bit with only a few isolated showers popping up late in the day. Rain chances slowly go up on Thursday with typical late day storms only.

