Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Pride goes on despite DeSantis and cancellations

The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+...
The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community’s rights.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Pride Month in Sarasota will offer events all month long. Project Pride had their “Grand Carnival: Diamonds Are Forever” ball on Saturday, June 3 at the Sarasota Circus Arts Conservatory.

Project Pride has events all month long including a pride walk in St. Petersburg. This is not the case for areas like Tampa that cancelled their pride parade.

“We have miss Ada Vox that will be here tonight who was on American Idol and on this season of America’s Got Talent, we have Z Machine a queer band out of L.A. that’s here to rock the house down. So, get ready, bring your sparkles, feathers, glitter and let’s have fun,” said Project Pride President Jason Champion.

The cancellations came after Governor Ron DeSantis signed bills impacting the LGBTQ+ community’s rights. DeSantis said the bills are about keeping kids safe.

“We’re going to protect kids when its popular. We’ll protect kids even when you take some incoming as a result of maybe offending some agendas or ideologies out there but that’s fine. We’re happy to do that because this is important,” said DeSantis.

The City of Sarasota has a rainbow flag flown above City Hall and also has the Ringling Bridge lit up with pride colors.

Champion said pride will continue to go on and encourages everyone to participate.

“Pride is more important than ever... [it’s] the perfect exposure in the community to show that we are a group of people that people love, care and want to be with,” said Champion.

For a list of upcoming events, you can visit Project Pride’s website.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be...
Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott

Latest News

Weakening forecast
First Alert Weather; As Arlene weakens to tropical depression, drier air moves into the Suncoast
Shear and dry air will limit the storm from strengthening over the weekend
Tropical system moving away from Suncoast
Pressure dropping but wind shear will get the best of Arlene on Saturday and weaken it below...
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene heading south
Sgt. Laszlo Nagy has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for April 2023.
Manatee County Deputy honored for saving child’s life