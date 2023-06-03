License-free fishing weekends in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No fishing license is required this weekend for saltwater fishing in Florida and a license-free freshwater fishing weekend is coming up next week, among other dates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

License-free fishing days provide an opportunity for new anglers to check out the hobby and sport before getting too involved.

Eric Baize, owner of All About Fishing in Sarasota, said he’s been busy at his family-owned bait shop.

“I had one lady who doesn’t fish much and she took the opportunity to fish because today really was a free fishing weekend,” said Baize. “Most people are going out today again just because it’s so calm.”

