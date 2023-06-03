License-free fishing weekends in Florida

Advertise With Us
There are more days coming up for license-free fishing in the state of Florida, that's according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.(ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - No fishing license is required this weekend for saltwater fishing in Florida and a license-free freshwater fishing weekend is coming up next week, among other dates, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

License-free fishing days provide an opportunity for new anglers to check out the hobby and sport before getting too involved.

Eric Baize, owner of All About Fishing in Sarasota, said he’s been busy at his family-owned bait shop.

“I had one lady who doesn’t fish much and she took the opportunity to fish because today really was a free fishing weekend,” said Baize. “Most people are going out today again just because it’s so calm.”

