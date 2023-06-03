First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene heading south

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Arlene is expected to weaken by tonight, and it is forecast to dissipate on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

Arlene will likely not have an impact on Florida directly but we will likely see increased rains.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

