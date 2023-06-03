First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene heading south
Expected to dissipate over the weekend
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Arlene is expected to weaken by tonight, and it is forecast to dissipate on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center confirms.
Arlene will likely not have an impact on Florida directly but we will likely see increased rains.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.