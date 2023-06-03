Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene heading south

Expected to dissipate over the weekend
The forecast tract of Tropical Storm Arlene.
The forecast tract of Tropical Storm Arlene.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Arlene is expected to weaken by tonight, and it is forecast to dissipate on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

Arlene will likely not have an impact on Florida directly but we will likely see increased rains.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

