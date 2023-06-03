First Alert Weather; As Arlene weakens, drier air moves into the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arlene continues to drift to the south-southeast as a Tropical Storm as of 5AM Saturday morning, however, drier air will be filtering in throughout the day on the Suncoast. Arlene is weakening as shear in the winds increases. Another Hurricane Hunter aircraft will investigate later in the day. Arlene is forecast to weaken but still produce heavy rain for South Florida.

Skies will be mostly sunny to start. For those with outside plans during the morning or afternoon, the conditions should be rain free. However, a trough will still linger over the area, and by afternoon, with daytime heating and afternoon sea breezes, there will be a few showers building. The number of storms will be significantly less than yesterday and occur a bit later in the day. Total rainfall amounts will be in the 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch range in most areas, with higher amounts inland under larger thunderstorms. We have had a lot of rain this week, but with the large year-to-date deficits, we still need more to catch up. Much of the west coast of Florida remains in a moderate to severe drought, which is much improved over last week.

Aside from Arlene, there is no tropical development currently forecast in the next 7 days. Another cold front will work its way past on Monday with slightly better rain chances and then again on Friday or Saturday with elevated rain chances.

