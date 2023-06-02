Tropical depression in Gulf moving south; rains expected again this afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Tropical Depression Two remains in the Gulf with a disorganized and highly sheared center.

It continues to slowly move south and it is not forecast to move toward Florida. On this path it will have little impact on Florida, other than keeping our rain chances high.

Rainfall totals continue to mount, and more rain is expected. This rain is much needed and will lower the fire danger Index, soil dryness index, and drought index.

The showers could become heavy enough today to cause minor flooding of roads and low-lying areas. This type of minor flooding will mostly inconvenience drivers during the evening rush hours, should it develop.

Tropical Depression Two will begin to sink south today and eventually drift toward the southeast. Whether it strengthens a bit more to become a short-lived tropical storm in the open Gulf waters or remains a Depression, its main impact will be showers and thunderstorms slung toward the Florida coast.

As the low sinks toward the tip of the state, our winds will shift and drier air will begin to filter in by Sunday, which will bring a mostly sunny string of days for the first part of the next work week.

We may also see a slight drop in the humidity beginning with the start of the new week.

