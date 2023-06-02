St. Cloud woman sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida woman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Leslie Gray, 57, of St. Cloud, Florida, pleaded guilty in a Washington D.C. courtroom to obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to court documents, Gray came to Washington with co-defendants, Luis Hallon, 67, and his wife, Traci Isaacs, 52, also of St. Cloud, Florida. Hallon and Isaacs have already pleaded guilty for their conduct related to the Capitol Siege.

On Jan. 6, Gray walked to the Capitol from the Ellipse after attending the “Stop the Steal” rally. Gray then illegally made her way onto the Capitol grounds and into the U.S. Capitol Building through the Columbus Doors around 2:41 p.m. Before entering, Gray recorded a video where she can be heard yelling, “Go! Go! Go! Get out of my damn way! Go! Go!” while the crowd goes up the Capitol steps.

Gray then turned the camera around on herself and stated, “we are up to the doors now…we are about to breach Congress.” Once inside, Gray traveled to multiple areas in the Capitol, including the Rotunda. She took videos inside the Capitol’s interior. In one, she stated, “I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … [W]e are in here. We’ve taken it.” She repeatedly yelled “traitor” at law enforcement officers and refused to leave, despite directions to vacate. She left the building at 2:57 p.m. only after being forcibly removed.

Gray will be sentenced on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.