Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

St. Cloud woman sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A growing number of Capitol rioters are facing hefty fines on top of prison sentences at their sentencing hearings. That's because prosecutors appear to be ramping up efforts to prevent them from profiting from their participation in the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. An Associated Press review of court records shows prosecutors in riot cases are increasingly asking judges to impose sentences that include fines to offset donations from supporters of the rioters. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida woman pleaded guilty Thursday to charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Leslie Gray, 57, of St. Cloud, Florida, pleaded guilty in a Washington D.C. courtroom to obstruction of an official proceeding.

According to court documents, Gray came to Washington with co-defendants, Luis Hallon, 67, and his wife, Traci Isaacs, 52, also of St. Cloud, Florida. Hallon and Isaacs have already pleaded guilty for their conduct related to the Capitol Siege.

On Jan. 6, Gray walked to the Capitol from the Ellipse after attending the “Stop the Steal” rally. Gray then illegally made her way onto the Capitol grounds and into the U.S. Capitol Building through the Columbus Doors around 2:41 p.m. Before entering, Gray recorded a video where she can be heard yelling, “Go! Go! Go! Get out of my damn way! Go! Go!” while the crowd goes up the Capitol steps.

Gray then turned the camera around on herself and stated, “we are up to the doors now…we are about to breach Congress.” Once inside, Gray traveled to multiple areas in the Capitol, including the Rotunda. She took videos inside the Capitol’s interior. In one, she stated, “I am in Congress. This is our house. This is our house! … [W]e are in here. We’ve taken it.” She repeatedly yelled “traitor” at law enforcement officers and refused to leave, despite directions to vacate. She left the building at 2:57 p.m. only after being forcibly removed.

Gray will be sentenced on Sept. 28.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Tropical depression heading south
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound
The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for cruise passenger who went overboard off Florida

Latest News

Starbucks
Sarasota Starbucks location announces intent to unionize
The Siesta Key Beach mat
Siesta Beach’s access mat restored to increase accessibility
Florida's sales tax holiday for hurricane-related items runs through June 9.
Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane prep in underway
Florida sales tax holiday