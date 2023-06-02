Siesta Beach’s access mat restored to increase accessibility

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that its access mat at Siesta Beach has been restored.

The access mat now includes 504 feet of runway which is 50 feet longer than the previous mat.

It’s nonslip, heat-resistant, and a stable rollout pathway for wheelchairs and other mobility assistive devices.

You can also rent a free beach wheelchair at concessions.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.