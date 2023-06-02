Advertise With Us
Siesta Beach’s access mat restored to increase accessibility

The Siesta Key Beach mat
The Siesta Key Beach mat(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that its access mat at Siesta Beach has been restored.

The access mat now includes 504 feet of runway which is 50 feet longer than the previous mat.

It’s nonslip, heat-resistant, and a stable rollout pathway for wheelchairs and other mobility assistive devices.

You can also rent a free beach wheelchair at concessions.

