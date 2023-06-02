Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota Starbucks location announces intent to unionize

Starbucks
Starbucks(kctv)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at a Starbucks in Sarasota have announced their intention to unionize, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Union officials say that is the 20th store to file for a union vote.

The store, located at Fruitville and Honore Avenue, has sent a letter to CEO Laxman Naraismhan and cites several grievances including unsuitable working conditions, benefits, and the firing of a store manager with “no explanation” or “corrective action.”

The letter states that “the single dollar raise has done little to push back against the already rising cost of living in and working in Florida.”

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Tropical depression heading south
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound
The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for cruise passenger who went overboard off Florida

Latest News

The Siesta Key Beach mat
Siesta Beach’s access mat restored to increase accessibility
Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
St. Cloud woman sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection
Florida's sales tax holiday for hurricane-related items runs through June 9.
Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane prep in underway
Florida sales tax holiday