Sarasota Starbucks location announces intent to unionize

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at a Starbucks in Sarasota have announced their intention to unionize, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Union officials say that is the 20th store to file for a union vote.

The store, located at Fruitville and Honore Avenue, has sent a letter to CEO Laxman Naraismhan and cites several grievances including unsuitable working conditions, benefits, and the firing of a store manager with “no explanation” or “corrective action.”

The letter states that “the single dollar raise has done little to push back against the already rising cost of living in and working in Florida.”

And history CONTINUES TO BE MADE - the Honore Ave store in Sarasota, FL is rounding out May by becoming the 20TH STARBUCKS STORE to file for a union election this MONTH!



A year and a half into our movement and we're not slowing down. 🤓 pic.twitter.com/8FKJ9MyH0e — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) May 31, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.