Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be passed out at the helm while his boat sped through a swimming area near Madeira Beach last week.
In a video released on Twitter, a sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the boat May 30, running at high speed near the beach, with the driver and a passenger apparently unconscious.
Two marine unit vessels managed to stop the boat and questioned the occupants who appeared to be under the influence.
The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for boating under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.
