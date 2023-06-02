Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be passed out at the helm while his boat sped through a swimming area near Madeira Beach last week.

In a video released on Twitter, a sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the boat May 30, running at high speed near the beach, with the driver and a passenger apparently unconscious.

Two marine unit vessels managed to stop the boat and questioned the occupants who appeared to be under the influence.

The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for boating under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Gulf storm upgraded to tropical depression
The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for cruise passenger who went overboard off Florida
WWSB Generic Stock 15
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

Latest News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
Charlotte deputies search for missing 4-year-old
Pinellas deputies arrest suspected drunk boater
Tropical system remains a Depression
Tropical depression in Gulf moving south; rains expected again this afternoon
Three finalists for Sarasota Performing Arts Center