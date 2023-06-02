Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be passed out at the helm while his boat sped through a swimming area near Madeira Beach last week.

In a video released on Twitter, a sheriff’s office helicopter spotted the boat May 30, running at high speed near the beach, with the driver and a passenger apparently unconscious.

Two marine unit vessels managed to stop the boat and questioned the occupants who appeared to be under the influence.

The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for boating under the influence, the sheriff’s office said.

