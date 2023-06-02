Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Nashville man says he lost 58 pounds by eating McDonald’s

Kevin Maginnis said he used fast food to help him reach his weight goals.
By Marissa Sulek, Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville man, Kevin Maginnis, set out on an interesting plan to lose weight.

Maginnis said he wanted to lose 50 pounds in 100 days while eating McDonald’s for every single meal, three meals a day.

Wednesday was day 99 of his challenge, and he spoke with WSMV about his “simple” plan. Everything he orders, he only eats half of it to help manage his caloric intake.

Maginnis said the half-portions also helped keep everything fresh.

“Never got burned out on it. People ask, ‘What’s the first meal going to be on day 101?’ And the answer is, I’ll probably have a Big Mac for lunch, but I will have a filet mignon for dinner,” Maginnis said.

He said his wife joined him on the challenge about halfway in, and she’s reportedly down almost 20 pounds.

Doctors said this diet is not for everyone. They encourage people to focus on eating unprocessed foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Tropical depression heading south
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from family vacation home, Charlotte deputies say
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

Latest News

The Tennessee mother learned her son got away from the day care from a Facebook post. (WTVC,...
Toddler found in street after escaping day care
Walt Disney World
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Justice Department says it won’t charge Pence over handling of classified documents
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, center, second gentleman Doug Emhoff,...
Macron to award top U.S. general France’s highest honors
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening