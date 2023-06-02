Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County Deputy honored for saving child’s life

Sgt. Laszlo Nagy has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for April 2023.
Sgt. Laszlo Nagy has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for April 2023.(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Deputy has been named Manatee County Sherriff’s Office’s Deputy of the Month for his quick response and actions that saved a child’s life.

In March 2023, Sergeant Laszlo Nagy was off duty at his apartment complex’s community gym when he noticed through a window what appeared to be a motionless child in the nearby pool and no adults in the vicinity. He rushed to the pool and found a two- to three-year-old child at the bottom of the pool, blueish in color. He dove into the pool, brought the child to the pool deck and started CPR. He continued CPR until EMS arrived approximately eight minutes later.

Between Sgt. Nagy’s and EMS’ efforts, they were able to get the child to breathe again.

Sgt. Laszlo Nagy has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for April 2023 and was awarded the agency’s Life Saving Award.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Tropical depression heading south
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

Latest News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from home, Charlotte deputies say
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot get prison in latest extremist sentencings
The Starbucks workers at University Parkway and Honore Avenue have announced their intention to...
Sarasota Starbucks location announces intent to unionize
The forecast tract of Tropical Storm Arlene.
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf