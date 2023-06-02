Manatee County Deputy honored for saving child’s life

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Deputy has been named Manatee County Sherriff’s Office’s Deputy of the Month for his quick response and actions that saved a child’s life.

In March 2023, Sergeant Laszlo Nagy was off duty at his apartment complex’s community gym when he noticed through a window what appeared to be a motionless child in the nearby pool and no adults in the vicinity. He rushed to the pool and found a two- to three-year-old child at the bottom of the pool, blueish in color. He dove into the pool, brought the child to the pool deck and started CPR. He continued CPR until EMS arrived approximately eight minutes later.

Between Sgt. Nagy’s and EMS’ efforts, they were able to get the child to breathe again.

Sgt. Laszlo Nagy has been named MCSO’s Deputy of the Month for April 2023 and was awarded the agency’s Life Saving Award.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.