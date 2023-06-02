Florida sales tax holiday for hurricane prep in underway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - To help citizens prepare for hurricane season, Florida latest tax holiday is underway on essential items.

The holiday runs through June 9, meaning you will pay no sales tax on the things you need to protect you, your family, your pets, and your home when hurricanes hit.

At the Tractor Supply Company store on Fruitville Road, shelves are stocked with these disaster-preparedness items.

Store manager Greg Holmers days he thinks his customers learned valuable lessons after Hurricane Ian hit in September of 2022.

He says this is especially true for those who didn’t have a stockpile of supplies ready.

“After last year, I think that a lot of them are going to have a complete different perspective on the situation,” Holmers said.

“If you’re not ready and if you don’t have a generator, if we lose power, you could be out of power for days or weeks,” he said.

Generators priced at $3,000 or less are on the list of temporary tax-exempt items.

Shopper Marie Palella says she is taking advantage of the reduced price.

“I’m definitely buying a generator, there’s no two ways about that, because we were without power for almost two weeks,” Palella said.

Palella has also lived here in Florida for four decades. She’s says she is always stocking up on storm supplies, as she lives on a large farm with 25 animals.

“We always do that (stock up) with the water, and the lights, and the flashlights, and batteries and a little radio so you know what’s going on.”

Those things are also on the tax-exempt list.

More items include pet food, flashlights, batteries, gas cans and tarps.

A full list of those items can be found here: https://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Documents/2023/DPposter11X17.pdf

This is the first of two Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holidays this hurricane season.

The next holiday runs August 26 to September 8.

