FLHMSV provides driving safety tips for busy travel months

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As summer approaches, Florida becomes a prime destination for vacationers, leaving June and July with an increase in speeding and crashes.

Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles as well as the Florida Highway Patrol launched their yearly Safe Summer Travel Campain, to alert Floridians how to stay safe on the roads. The goal of the campaign is for everyone to “arrive alive.”

The campaign encourages drivers to buckle up, to remain patient in heavy traffic, to never drive under the influence, to be aware of how to prevent vehicular heat stroke, and more.

According to AAA, 87% of Floridians plan to take a road trip, and 21% of those drivers will fail to get their vehicle inspected before traveling. Knowing how and making sure your vehicle is safe to drive is a key point of the campaign insuring drivers are road-trip-ready for summer.

Director of the FHP, Colonel Gary Howze II, says that FHP troopers are ready to enforce all traffic violations and are committed to public safety. He states, “Remember always to obey all traffic laws and be courteous to other road users while traveling in our great state this summer.

For more information on these topics, resources, and materials, please visit FLHSMV’s Safe Summer Travel campaign website.

