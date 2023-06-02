Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

FLHMSV provides driving safety tips for busy travel months

(IIHS via MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As summer approaches, Florida becomes a prime destination for vacationers, leaving June and July with an increase in speeding and crashes.

Today, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles as well as the Florida Highway Patrol launched their yearly Safe Summer Travel Campain, to alert Floridians how to stay safe on the roads. The goal of the campaign is for everyone to “arrive alive.”

The campaign encourages drivers to buckle up, to remain patient in heavy traffic, to never drive under the influence, to be aware of how to prevent vehicular heat stroke, and more.

According to AAA, 87% of Floridians plan to take a road trip, and 21% of those drivers will fail to get their vehicle inspected before traveling. Knowing how and making sure your vehicle is safe to drive is a key point of the campaign insuring drivers are road-trip-ready for summer.

Director of the FHP, Colonel Gary Howze II, says that FHP troopers are ready to enforce all traffic violations and are committed to public safety. He states, “Remember always to obey all traffic laws and be courteous to other road users while traveling in our great state this summer.

For more information on these topics, resources, and materials, please visit FLHSMV’s Safe Summer Travel campaign website.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Tropical depression heading south
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
4-year-old dies after wandering from family vacation home, Charlotte deputies say
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

Latest News

Walt Disney World
Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis
Donald J. Trump and Ron DeSantis
Trump and DeSantis jab at each other on campaign trail in 1st dueling appearances as 2024 candidates
Starbucks
Sarasota Starbucks location announces intent to unionize
The Siesta Key Beach mat
Siesta Beach’s access mat restored to increase accessibility