First tropical storm of the season forms in Gulf waters

By John Scalzi
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 2pm the National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Disturbance 2 to Tropical Storm Arlene. Top wind speeds are set at 40 mph. Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicate the storm has strengthened but remains on a southerly track and on a course that will take it into dry and shearing winds. It is expected to weaken due to the hostile environment.

