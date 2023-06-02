First tropical storm of the season forms in Gulf waters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 2pm the National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Disturbance 2 to Tropical Storm Arlene. Top wind speeds are set at 40 mph. Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicate the storm has strengthened but remains on a southerly track and on a course that will take it into dry and shearing winds. It is expected to weaken due to the hostile environment.

