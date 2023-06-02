Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf

Tropical Depression 2 is now Tropical Storm Arlene
Tropical Depression 2 is now Tropical Storm Arlene
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression #2 has strengthened in to Tropical Storm Arlene, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

The storm formed on the first day of the 2023 hurricane season and was upgraded Friday to become a named storm.

Arlene will likely not have an impact of Florida directly but we will likely increased rains.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm

