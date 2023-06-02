First Alert Weather: Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical depression #2 has strengthened in to Tropical Storm Arlene, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

The storm formed on the first day of the 2023 hurricane season and was upgraded Friday to become a named storm.

Arlene will likely not have an impact of Florida directly but we will likely increased rains.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

