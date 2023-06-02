Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The motorcyclist involved in the crash on U.S. 41 died from crash related injuries at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota police say.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.

Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down from Webber Street to Morris Street. All lanes have now reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

