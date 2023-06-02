Advertise With Us
Fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 41

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The motorcyclist involved in the crash on U.S. 41 died from crash related injuries at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Sarasota police say.



Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down from Webber Street to Morris Street. All lanes have now reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

ABC7 will update the story as more information is received.


