First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a crash that is expected to shut down U.S. 41 Northbound for hours.

The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street. Northbound lanes of U.S. 41 are currently shut down from Webber Street to Morris Street and will likely be closed for hours.

No information has been released regarding if anyone was hurt, or the extent of any injuries.

ABC7 will update the story as more information is received.

