Charlotte deputies search for missing 4-year-old

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old after she wandered away from her family on vacation.

In a message sent out on its website and Twitter at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.” She wandered off from the VRBO home where her family has been staying in Port Charlotte. She was wearing a diaper at the time.

“Please keep your eye out for her while driving around town and call in anything you may see,” the sheriff’s office said.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to call 941-639-2101.

