Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

3 dead after carjacking, stabbing rampage, police say

Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.
Police are seen in a San Jose shopping center on Thursday.(Source: KPIX/CNN)
By KPIX staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KPIX) - Three people are dead after authorities said a man went on a violent rampage in California.

According to police, the man stabbed at least three people in two attacks occurring minutes apart in San Jose and Milpitas Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect stabbed his first victim, then stole the victim’s car.

They said they believe he then carjacked another vehicle, stabbed that driver and hit a pedestrian with the car.

The two stabbing victims suffered life-threatening injuries, while the pedestrian was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said they believe at another location, the man intentionally hit two other pedestrians with the car, killing them.

Milpitas police said he also was behind a deadly stabbing in the parking lot of a Smart & Final store. The suspect was arrested near the store.

They have not released his identity and are still searching for a motive.

Police are also investigating if the man was involved in any additional crimes.

Copyright 2023 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
Expected to move southward toward Cuba
Gulf storm upgraded to tropical depression
The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for cruise passenger who went overboard off Florida
WWSB Generic Stock 15
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish
The crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 41 near Grove Street.
First Alert Traffic: Crash shuts down U.S. 41 Northbound

Latest News

Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee on the word ‘psammophile’
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says Evelyn Geer “has been missing for several hours.”
Charlotte deputies search for missing 4-year-old
Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a suspected drunk boater who appeared to be...
Pinellas deputies arrest boater apparently passed out at the wheel
Pinellas deputies arrest suspected drunk boater