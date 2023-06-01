State releases 2023 hurricane prep guide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - On the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, state Attorney General Ashley Moody has releasing the 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide.

Earlier this week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced it is predicting a near-normal season this year, with 12-17 named storms and one to four major hurricane events. While experts do not expect an active season, it only takes one storm to be deadly—and a just-released report suggests as many as one in five Floridians do not plan on preparing for a potential storm strike.

“This is extremely concerning, especially on the heels of last year’s devastating season that caused tremendous damage and flooding in our state,” Moody said.

Florida experienced a deadly hurricane season last year. Although Florida saw fewer storms than in previous years, three deadly storms did impact the state, two of the storms’ names are being retired. The guide contains information about major storm events, preparing property for a hurricane strike and avoiding scams that may arise before, during and in the aftermath of a storm.

Here are some important hurricane preparedness tips from the 2023 guide:

Know evacuation routes and shelter locations;

Stock up on enough food, water and emergency supplies for the entire household for at least seven days;

Check that storm-related products are hurricane-proof or impact-proof before purchasing;

Verify charities before donating;

Beware of unsolicited contractors and extremely low or high prices for quotes; and

Report price gouging on the No Scam app.

To access the 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide in English, click here.

To access the 2023 Hurricane Preparedness Guide in Spanish, click here.

Floridians can stay informed about serious storm events using the Florida Division of Emergency Management’s website, FloridaDisaster.org. Floridians can monitor a storm’s progression and the latest weather alerts using the NOAA’s Hurricane Center by visiting NHC.NOAA.gov.

.For more information about price gouging, click here.To report potential price gouging during a declared state of emergency, use the No Scam app, call 1(866) 9NO-SCAM or file a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.