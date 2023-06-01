Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto

President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, before traveling to Colorado.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican measure overturning President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation plan passed the Senate on Thursday and now awaits an expected veto.

The vote was 52-46, with support from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana as well as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent. The resolution was approved last week by the GOP-controlled House by a 218-203 vote.

Biden has pledged to keep in place his commitment to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loans for 43 million people. The legislation adds to Republican criticism of the plan, which was halted in November in response to lawsuits from conservative opponents.

The Supreme Court heard arguments in February in a challenge to Biden’s move, with the conservative majority seemingly ready to sink the plan. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

“The president’s student loan schemes do not ‘forgive’ debt, they just shift the burden from those who chose to take out loans onto those who never went to college or already fulfilled their commitment to pay off their loans,” said Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, lead sponsor of the Senate push.

The legislation aims to revoke Biden’s cancellation plan and curtail the Education Department’s ability to cancel student loans in the future. It would rescind Biden’s latest extension of a payment pause that began early in the pandemic. It would retroactively add several months of student loan interest that was waived by Biden’s extension.

The GOP challenge invoked the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to undo recently enacted executive branch regulations. Passing a resolution requires a simple majority in both chambers, but overriding a presidential veto requires two-thirds majorities in the House and Senate, and Republicans aren’t expected to have enough support to do that.

“If Republicans were to get their way and pass this bill into law, people across the country would have relief they are counting on snatched away from them,” said Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash.

___

The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

System to bring some much needed rainfall
Tropical low to bring some heavy rain
WWSB Generic Stock 15
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish
A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.
Woman recovering after venomous snake bite
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
Eladio Garcia-Gasca was convicted of Killing a Horse and Grand Theft over $100,000.
Man convicted, sentenced in connection with theft and death of horse

Latest News

This booking image provided by Adams County, Ill., administration, shows Timothy Bliefnick of...
Former ‘Family Feud’ contestant Bliefnick found guilty in wife’s killing
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House imposing sanctions as Sudan’s warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal
Top ways to tackle higher education costs
Top ways to tackle higher education costs
Top ways to tackle higher education costs