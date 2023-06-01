Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Semitrailer catches fire on I-75 near River Road; lanes have reopened

Northbound I-75 near Venice was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a semitrailer...
Northbound I-75 near Venice was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a semitrailer caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Northbound lanes of I-75 near Venice was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a semitrailer caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The truck, hauling produce, was traveling north on Interstate 75 south of the River Road exit at about 2 a.m., when the driver noticed smoke coming from trailer and steered onto the shoulder.

Troopers say he detached the trailer from the cab as the trailer became engulfed in flames.

The outside and center northbound lanes of northbound Interstate 75 were closed, but have since reopened.

No one was injured, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

System to bring some much needed rainfall
Tropical low to bring some heavy rain
WWSB Generic Stock 15
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish
A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.
Woman recovering after venomous snake bite
WWSB Generic Stock 5
FDOT to repair pothole on I-75 SB in Manatee County
Expect several days of good rainfall chances
Rain chances increase for the next several days

Latest News

The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for cruise passenger who went overboard off Florida
Mike Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, speaks during a news conference,...
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here’s what to know
Defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh questions a potential juror as his client, former Marjory...
Trial begins for ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter
John Scalzi's Thursday forecast.
Periods of heavy rain continue today
A two-car crash has closed Southbound U.S. 41 at Rose Street.
First Alert Traffic: Southbound U.S. 41 at Rose Street closed due to crash