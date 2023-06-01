Semitrailer catches fire on I-75 near River Road; lanes have reopened

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Northbound lanes of I-75 near Venice was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a semitrailer caught fire, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The truck, hauling produce, was traveling north on Interstate 75 south of the River Road exit at about 2 a.m., when the driver noticed smoke coming from trailer and steered onto the shoulder.

Troopers say he detached the trailer from the cab as the trailer became engulfed in flames.

The outside and center northbound lanes of northbound Interstate 75 were closed, but have since reopened.

No one was injured, troopers said.

