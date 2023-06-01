Recently released sea turtle can be tracked online

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the two rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the Gulf earlier this week can now be tracked on the Mote Marine Laboratory website.

A male loggerhead sea turtle nicknamed “Steve” was rehabbed and released after being outfitted with a satellite tag by Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which provides vital data to improve sea turtle conservation efforts.

Follow “Steve” using this link: mote.org/seaturtletracking

Steve washed ashore on Captiva Island in Lee County on March 28 and was transported to Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

Upon arrival, the turtle was lethargic and initial observations suggested the turtle was affected by toxins from red tide. “Steve” was started on injectable antibiotics and subcutaneous fluids until red tide toxicity symptoms improved.

After just over two months of rehabilitative care, wildlife officials deemed “Steve” releasable.

Steve’s satellite transmitter sends a message to a satellite each time the turtle comes to the surface to breathe. Researchers then know the location of the turtle and plot it onto a map on the website.

