Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Recently released sea turtle can be tracked online

Mote Marine Laboratory and The Florida Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles.
Mote Marine Laboratory and The Florida Aquarium released two loggerhead sea turtles.(Mote Marine)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the two rehabilitated sea turtles released back into the Gulf earlier this week can now be tracked on the Mote Marine Laboratory website.

A male loggerhead sea turtle nicknamed “Steve” was rehabbed and released after being outfitted with a satellite tag by Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, which provides vital data to improve sea turtle conservation efforts.

Follow “Steve” using this link: mote.org/seaturtletracking

Steve washed ashore on Captiva Island in Lee County on March 28 and was transported to Mote Marine Laboratory’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital.

Upon arrival, the turtle was lethargic and initial observations suggested the turtle was affected by toxins from red tide. “Steve” was started on injectable antibiotics and subcutaneous fluids until red tide toxicity symptoms improved.

After just over two months of rehabilitative care, wildlife officials deemed “Steve” releasable.

Steve’s satellite transmitter sends a message to a satellite each time the turtle comes to the surface to breathe. Researchers then know the location of the turtle and plot it onto a map on the website.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

System to bring some much needed rainfall
Tropical low to bring some heavy rain
WWSB Generic Stock 15
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish
A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.
Woman recovering after venomous snake bite
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
Eladio Garcia-Gasca was convicted of Killing a Horse and Grand Theft over $100,000.
Man convicted, sentenced in connection with theft and death of horse

Latest News

Hurricane Preparedness Guide
State releases 2023 hurricane prep guide
June is Pride Month.
Project Pride SRQ celebrates Pride Month
A fatal two-car crash occurred at U.S. 41 and Rose Street the morning of June 1.
Woman dies in crash at U.S. 41 and Rose Street
Rotary Club members from Anna Maria Island load donations heading to Ukrainian refugees.
Anna Maria fundraisers to aid Ukrainian refugees