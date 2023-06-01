Advertise With Us
Project Pride SRQ celebrates Pride Month

June is Pride Month.(ProjectPrideSRQ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - June 1 marks the first day of Pride Month. To celebrate, Project Pride SRQ will be hosting events throughout the month.

The Grand Carnival 2023 will be June 3 from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Circus Arts Conservatory. The event will feature live performances by Ada Vox of American Idol and Queen of the Universe, and Zee Machine, nominated for Breakout Musical Artist at The Queerties Award.

Silver Pride 2023 will be June 10 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Senior Friendship Center. The free event will celebrate LGBTQ+ individuals ages 50 and older.

For more information on upcoming events, click here.

