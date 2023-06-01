Periods of heavy rain continue today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be somewhat of a repeat of yesterday, however, showers may be starting earlier in the day.

The weather hazard that continues to be possible today is the continued periods of heavy rainfall that may saturate the ground and lead to minor flooding.

The low-pressure area will continue to meander in the Gulf waters today driving the thunderstorms and deep moisture across the Suncoast. The strongest storms will continue to be in the afternoon, but a few morning showers are certainly possible.

Yesterday, some inland locations saw over 5 inches of rain. Forecasts point to several additional inches of rain today, with more on the way Friday.

The quantity of rainfall will be partly dependent on the future path of the Gulf water low-pressure system over the next few days. Models have shifted and now keep the center of this system offshore of Florida with a drift to the southeast with time. On this path, the storms may be a bit less intense as the low washes out.

After two more good rain chance days, we will see drier air begin to filter in with shifting winds. That will reduce the rain chances to where Sunday will be a sunny day. The heavy rain should lower the severity of the current drought.

Today is the first day of the 2023 hurricane season. WWSB will air a special presentation tonight at 7 p.m. It will be loaded with important safety information and lessons learned from last year’s hurricane season.

The first name on this year’s list is Arlene.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.