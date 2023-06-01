Advertise With Us
Increased chance of a tropical depression or storm developing in the Gulf

70% increase
70% increase(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Hurricane Center says there is now up to a 70% chance of a short-lived tropical depression or storm developing in the Gulf over the next two days.

Recent satellite wind data, along with buoy and ship observations indicate favorable conditions for development with maximum sustained winds of about 35 mph and strong shower and thunderstorm activity.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later this afternoon to determine whether it is a tropical depression or storm. We are currently under a flood watch.

ABC7′s Bob Harrigan says that it appears that the system will slowly track to the south and not make landfall here. We will however still see heavy rain at times as the system slowly works through the eastern Gulf of Mexico. With a lot of shear we can expect to see some of the convergent bands move into our coast over the next three days.

