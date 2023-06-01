First Alert Traffic: Southbound U.S. 41 at Rose Street closed due to crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A two-vehicle crash has closed U.S. 41 south of Webber Street, Sarasota police say.

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Rose St. One person has life-threatening injuries, police said on Twitter.

One vehicle caught fire. At about 3:30 a.m., both northbound and southbound lanes were closed from Bougainvillea Street to Goldenrod Street.

At 6:40 a.m., northbound lanes were reopened.

This crash is still under investigation.

Sarasota Police are investigating a two vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 41 & Rose St. One person has life threatening injuries. One vehicle caught fire. NB & SB lanes of U.S. 41 are closed from Bougainvillea St to Goldenrod St. This crash is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/UDIB29nVzB — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) June 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.