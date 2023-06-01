Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Southbound U.S. 41 at Rose Street closed due to crash

A two-car crash has closed Southbound U.S. 41 at Rose Street.
A two-car crash has closed Southbound U.S. 41 at Rose Street.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A two-vehicle crash has closed U.S. 41 south of Webber Street, Sarasota police say.

The crash happened near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Rose St. One person has life-threatening injuries, police said on Twitter.

One vehicle caught fire. At about 3:30 a.m., both northbound and southbound lanes were closed from Bougainvillea Street to Goldenrod Street.

At 6:40 a.m., northbound lanes were reopened.

This crash is still under investigation.

