Woman dies in crash at U.S. 41 and Rose Street

A fatal two-car crash occurred at U.S. 41 and Rose Street the morning of June 1.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was killed early Thursday morning in a collision with a truck on U.S. 41, Sarasota police said.

Police say the 66-year-old woman was driving south on U.S. 41 near Rose Street when she hit a box truck. She died at the scene, investigators say.

The driver of the box truck, a 48-year-old man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a precaution. He remains hospitalized.

U.S. 41 from the intersection of Bougainvillea Street to Goldenrod Street was closed for several hours.

It is unknown if drugs, alcohol or speed played a factor in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.

