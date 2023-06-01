Disturbance in Gulf keeps rain chances high

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical disturbance labeled 91L by the National Hurricane Center is located about 250 miles west of Sarasota. The hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate this area on Thursday afternoon if it still looks healthy. This will be the first mission of the season if they deem it necessary to check it out. June 1st. marks the official beginning of the 2023 hurricane season which runs through November 30th. The system only has a 20% chance of developing over the next few days.

Scheduled for 1:45 take off from Keesler Air Force base on Thursday (WWSB)

We will continue to see tropical moisture pulled into our area around this tropical disturbance through Friday. An ABC7 First Alert Weather day is in effect on Thursday and Friday due to the elevated rain chances on both days. Although this system is not likely to develop it will still bring some occasional storms which could bring some torrential downpours like we saw on Wednesday. Rainfall totals from the storm have exceeded 4″ in a large area from near Parrish through parts of Lakewood Ranch. Additional amounts of 1-3 inches are possible over the next 48 hours.

Look for variable cloudiness to start the day on Thursday with a slight chance for some morning coastal storms. By the afternoon the rain chances jump to 60% for scattered showers and thunderstorms some of which could bring some locally heavy rain and may cause some street minor street flooding. The high on Thursday will warm into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the east at 10 mph.

Unlikely to develop much due to strong wind shear (WWSB)

Friday we will see another round of showers and thunderstorms some of which could dump some heavy rain at times especially during the late afternoon and into the early evening. Skies will be generally mostly cloudy throughout the day. The rain chance on Friday is at 70% for mainly late afternoon storms. The high will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday the system will be well to our south but we will still see a good chance for late afternoon and evening thunderstorms although there should be a lot more sunshine. The rain chance is at 50% for Saturday.

Storms likely in the afternoon and evening some could bring locally heavy rain (WWSB)

Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and only a slight chance for a few late day storms.

