Anna Maria fundraisers to aid Ukrainian refugees

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Anna Maria Rotary Club and a local restaurant are planning a series of fundraisers in June to aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The Rotary and Slicker’s Eatery are partnering to host a week of events to culminate with a Concert for Peace on June 10 at The Center of Anna Maria Island. Last year’s event raised over $60,000.

Slicker’s owner, Bob Slicker, visited the partners in Poland last year.”We can’t forget about this war. We have a real opportunity to help people who really need it. We need our community to show them how well we care for each other.”

On June 4, Slicker’s Eatery will host a “Painting with a Purpose” event with Bradenton’s ‘Painting with a Twist’ team coming to teach a painting class with proceeds for Rotary’s Ukraine Relief Fund.

On June 7, from 4-7 p.m., Slicker’s hosts singer Tanya McCormick. All servers and bartenders are donating their tips that night.

The June 10 concert will feature local musicians including The Eric Von Band, The Trevor Bystrom Band, and Ukrainian music.

Many local businesses will be coming together to serve food, libations, and more. There will be large live auction items and raffles, including vacation stays on Anna Maria Island, fishing charters, and gift certificates.

Organizers say 100% of funds raised will go directly to Ukrainians in need - for specific medical supplies, goods and food desperately needed to support refugees in Poland.

