Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Anna Maria fundraisers to aid Ukrainian refugees

Rotary Club members from Anna Maria Island load donations heading to Ukrainian refugees.
Rotary Club members from Anna Maria Island load donations heading to Ukrainian refugees.(Anna Maria Rotary Club)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA MARIA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Anna Maria Rotary Club and a local restaurant are planning a series of fundraisers in June to aid Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

The Rotary and Slicker’s Eatery are partnering to host a week of events to culminate with a Concert for Peace on June 10 at The Center of Anna Maria Island. Last year’s event raised over $60,000.

Slicker’s owner, Bob Slicker, visited the partners in Poland last year.”We can’t forget about this war. We have a real opportunity to help people who really need it. We need our community to show them how well we care for each other.”

On June 4, Slicker’s Eatery will host a “Painting with a Purpose” event with Bradenton’s ‘Painting with a Twist’ team coming to teach a painting class with proceeds for Rotary’s Ukraine Relief Fund.

On June 7, from 4-7 p.m., Slicker’s hosts singer Tanya McCormick. All servers and bartenders are donating their tips that night.

The June 10 concert will feature local musicians including The Eric Von Band, The Trevor Bystrom Band, and Ukrainian music.

Many local businesses will be coming together to serve food, libations, and more. There will be large live auction items and raffles, including vacation stays on Anna Maria Island, fishing charters, and gift certificates.

Organizers say 100% of funds raised will go directly to Ukrainians in need - for specific medical supplies, goods and food desperately needed to support refugees in Poland.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

System to bring some much needed rainfall
Tropical low to bring some heavy rain
WWSB Generic Stock 15
15-year-old boy pulled from pond in Parrish
A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.
Woman recovering after venomous snake bite
BOYCOTT FLORIDA
Local store closes in support of workers boycott
Eladio Garcia-Gasca was convicted of Killing a Horse and Grand Theft over $100,000.
Man convicted, sentenced in connection with theft and death of horse

Latest News

70% increase
Increased chance of a tropical depression or storm developing in the Gulf
Next week, you may notice a number of military aircraft -- foreign-made jet fighters -- flying...
Air combat exercises planned out of SRQ next week
The Carnival cruise line ship Carnival Magic sits docked on April, 2020, in Cape Canaveral,...
Coast Guard suspends search for cruise passenger who went overboard off Florida
Mike Brennan, Director of the National Hurricane Center, speaks during a news conference,...
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is now underway. Here’s what to know