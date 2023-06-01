Advertise With Us
Air combat exercises planned out of SRQ next week

Next week, you may notice a number of military aircraft -- foreign-made jet fighters -- flying in and out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Next week, you may notice a number of military aircraft -- foreign-made jet fighters -- flying in and out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

It’s nothing to worry about -- it’s just training. But for aviation enthusiasts, it’s a chance to watch aircraft not often seen in the U.S.

For 10 days, the jets will play adversaries to U.S. pilots in air-to-air combat scenarios. The aircraft and crews are from the Airborne Tactical Advantage Company, out of Newport News, Virginia.

According to ATAC’s website, the company is the world’s largest outsourced civilian tactical airborne training organization.

Their aircraft, including the Israeli-made Kfir F-21 and British-made MK-58 Hawker Hunter, support U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force training. Their pilots, most of them former military aviators themselves, engage in various training missions such as fighter intercepts, basic fighter maneuvers, offensive and defensive counter-air tactics, and advanced electronic attack.

SRQ and Dolphin/Hawthorne Aviation will host ATCS planes and crews during the 10-day exercise, airport officials said.

