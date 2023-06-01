2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available

Advertise With Us
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.

“We are committed to providing you with accurate information -- not to scare you, but to prepare you for all the dangers from these storms,” ABC7 Chief Meteorologist Bob Harrigan said.

The guide is full of advice, checklists, handy tips and more so you can be ready for what the 2023 hurricane season may bring.

