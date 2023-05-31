Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Woman recovering after venomous snake bite

A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.
A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.(GoFundMe)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being bitten by a venomous snake while spending time in nature at Myakkahatchee Creek Park.

The woman identified by friends and family as Seirra Lynn was bitten on May 19. She was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition with serious life threatening injuries.

As of May 28, Seirra was released from the ICU and moved to the trauma floor due to an unstable heart rate. Doctors have put a wound vac on Seirra’s leg, and she will undergo reconstructive surgeries over the next few weeks. She will then move to rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and are posting updates on her condition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells ABC7 that the snake was a water moccasin.

We will update the story as more information is received.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

System to bring some much needed rainfall
Tropical low to bring some heavy rain
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County
The Manatee County mounted patrol said 'haaaaayyyy' to a manatee at Anna Maria Island.
Manatee Sheriff shares sweet moment between mounted patrol, manatee
Nevaun Chamberlain
SPD officials release info on Sunday evening shooting
Family members identified 35-year-old Ronnie Peale Jr. as the man who went overboard on a...
Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
FDOT to repair pothole on I-75 SB in Manatee County
All Faiths Food Bank
All Faiths Food Bank opens pantries’ doors during summer
Sarasota County Area Transit increases bus pass price
SunCoast Blood Center entering part of year where donations drop. Here’s how you can help