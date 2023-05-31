Woman recovering after venomous snake bite

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being bitten by a venomous snake while spending time in nature at Myakkahatchee Creek Park.

The woman identified by friends and family as Seirra Lynn was bitten on May 19. She was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in critical condition with serious life threatening injuries.

As of May 28, Seirra was released from the ICU and moved to the trauma floor due to an unstable heart rate. Doctors have put a wound vac on Seirra’s leg, and she will undergo reconstructive surgeries over the next few weeks. She will then move to rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

Her family has started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses and are posting updates on her condition.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tells ABC7 that the snake was a water moccasin.

We will update the story as more information is received.

