Suncoast governments respond after confirmed malaria case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a confirmed case of Malaria in Manatee County, the Florida Department of Health in both Manatee and Sarasota counties have responded with proactive measures.

Both counties are spraying for mosquitoes. DOH is working closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying is being conducted in these areas to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

The good news is the specific strain has been identified as the P. vivax species of malaria, which is not as fatal as other species. Malaria is not transmitted from person to person. Only infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria to humans.

Mosquito-borne illnesses, including West Nile Virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Malaria and Dengue, are closely tracked by the Department of Health.

Use repellent if you are working outdoors. You can find out which variety of repellant works best for you by clicking here.

In addition to wearing repellent, protect yourself from any mosquito-borne illness by taking the following prevention steps:

· Wear long sleeves and pants.

· Check and repair screens on doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.

To help reduce the population of mosquitos around your home, please drain and cover areas around your home. Mosquitoes reproduce in freshwater from rainstorms, sprinklers and other source. Drain pools of freshwater around your home and yard. Empty pet bowls, garbage cans, garbage can lids, bottles, tires, and anything where freshwater has accumulated.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.