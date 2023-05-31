Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

SunCoast Blood Center entering part of year where donations drop. Here’s how you can help

(wwsb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers are entering a challenging part of the year.

Donations tend to drop off during the summer months. Officials say it’s a combination of snowbirds going north, families taking vacations and school being out. Those all contribute to the lower number of people donating blood. 

SunCoast Blood Centers is the 100-percent blood provider in Sarasota and Desoto Counties, and the primary blood provider in Manatee and Charlotte Counties.  The organization also provide blood products to Moffitt Cancer Center and the Military.   To keep all the hospitals fully stocked with blood products the organization needs to collect about 150 units of blood each day.  In recent weeks they have only received about 2/3rds of necessary donations, which ultimately results in shortages at local hospitals.

Why is it important to donate?  Aside from saving lives, there are health benefits to donating blood.  Donating can reveal potential health problems.  Donating may also lower your risk of suffering a heart attack. 

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

System to bring some much needed rainfall
Tropical low to bring some heavy rain
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Traffic operation nets several arrests, citations in Manatee County
The Manatee County mounted patrol said 'haaaaayyyy' to a manatee at Anna Maria Island.
Manatee Sheriff shares sweet moment between mounted patrol, manatee
Nevaun Chamberlain
SPD officials release info on Sunday evening shooting
Family members identified 35-year-old Ronnie Peale Jr. as the man who went overboard on a...
Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
FDOT to repair pothole on I-75 SB in Manatee County
All Faiths Food Bank
All Faiths Food Bank opens pantries’ doors during summer
A woman is recovering after being bitten by a venomous snake.
Woman recovering after venomous snake bite
Sarasota County Area Transit increases bus pass price