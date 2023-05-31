SunCoast Blood Center entering part of year where donations drop. Here’s how you can help

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers are entering a challenging part of the year.

Donations tend to drop off during the summer months. Officials say it’s a combination of snowbirds going north, families taking vacations and school being out. Those all contribute to the lower number of people donating blood.

SunCoast Blood Centers is the 100-percent blood provider in Sarasota and Desoto Counties, and the primary blood provider in Manatee and Charlotte Counties. The organization also provide blood products to Moffitt Cancer Center and the Military. To keep all the hospitals fully stocked with blood products the organization needs to collect about 150 units of blood each day. In recent weeks they have only received about 2/3rds of necessary donations, which ultimately results in shortages at local hospitals.

Why is it important to donate? Aside from saving lives, there are health benefits to donating blood. Donating can reveal potential health problems. Donating may also lower your risk of suffering a heart attack.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.